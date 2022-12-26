Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $193.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.92.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.78. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 157.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 4.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 13.3% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

