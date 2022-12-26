Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 4,410 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,773. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

