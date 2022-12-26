Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.36. 1,848,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,548,758. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

