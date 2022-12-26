Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $45.03. 472,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,749. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

