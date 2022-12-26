Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 10,218.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 5.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock remained flat at $91.41 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,003. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49.

