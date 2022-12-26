Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 548 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IOO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.