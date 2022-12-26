Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 766 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 50,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.