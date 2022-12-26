Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,513,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 920,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 239,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

OUNZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,445. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

