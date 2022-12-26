Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Down 1.1 %
Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
About Smart Powerr
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.