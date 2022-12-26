Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

