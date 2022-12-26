Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $227.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $245.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

