SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.98. The stock had a trading volume of 335,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

