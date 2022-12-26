SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,677,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.93. The stock had a trading volume of 212,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average is $319.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

