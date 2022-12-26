Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

