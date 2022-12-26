Stephens Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $53.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $60.16 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

