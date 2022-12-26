StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $850,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.



Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.



