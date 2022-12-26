StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.11. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
