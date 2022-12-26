StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.11. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

