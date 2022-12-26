StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

