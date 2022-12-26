StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.08 on Friday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.