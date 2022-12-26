StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Hallmark Financial Services shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.94). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

