StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
LWAY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,883 shares of company stock valued at $293,966. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
