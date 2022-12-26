StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Insider Activity

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.49 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,883 shares of company stock valued at $293,966. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

