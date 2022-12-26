StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.33 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

