StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.86 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

