StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $4.44 on Friday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

