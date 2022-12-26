StockNews.com Downgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $477.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $483.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $347.00 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

