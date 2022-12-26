StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 15,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

