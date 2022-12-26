StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.75 on Friday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.