StockNews.com Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

