StockNews.com Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.83) to GBX 1,530 ($18.59) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 615,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $372,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

