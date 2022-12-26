StockNews.com Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.83) to GBX 1,530 ($18.59) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,362.67.
Shares of SNN stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.68.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
