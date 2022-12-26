StockNews.com Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNDM. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.