Stone Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $140.24. 198,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,257. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

