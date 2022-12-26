STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $50.02 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $50.02 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014491 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00227380 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02869702 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,248,734.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

