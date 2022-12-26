Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.82.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

