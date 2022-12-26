SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 8,055 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,703,000 after purchasing an additional 155,412 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,302. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.64. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

