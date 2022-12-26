SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

NYSE:INT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,504. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Further Reading

