SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.19. 36,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.44. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.