SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. Cars.com makes up approximately 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cars.com worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cars.com by 48.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 40.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Cars.com by 53.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CARS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,122. The firm has a market cap of $862.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.30 and a beta of 1.93. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.26%. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.