SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $787,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 796.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 277.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 105.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. 11,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,889. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $341.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of November 16, 2022, it operated 396 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

