SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $817,000 in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,648 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $18,578,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $12,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $11,823,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $17.86. 27,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,659. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

