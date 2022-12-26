SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,168. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group Profile

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.