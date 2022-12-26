SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $950,000 Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. CTS makes up about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 75.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth $870,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CTS by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.91. 2,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

