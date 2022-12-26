SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 145.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 77.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Monday. 178,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

