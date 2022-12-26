SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,306 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 2,956.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 977,434 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 343,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Thryv stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. 1,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $639.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

