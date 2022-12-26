SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $881,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Buckle accounts for about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Buckle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.23. 18,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. The company had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. On average, analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

