SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,431. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

