Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

