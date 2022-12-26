Synapse (SYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $94.55 million and $1.07 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synapse has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

