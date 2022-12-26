Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

