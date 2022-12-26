Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Taitron Components stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.