Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,620,000 after purchasing an additional 592,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 344,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,979,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $388.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

