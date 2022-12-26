Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.