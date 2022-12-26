Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.52.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TSE TECK.B opened at C$52.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.73. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.68 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.